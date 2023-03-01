Things appear to be looking up for Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) is -2.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.61 and a high of $121.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $68.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.15%.

Currently trading at $66.00, the stock is -17.06% and -11.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -19.41% off its SMA200. FIVN registered -38.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.23%.

The stock witnessed a -15.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.77%, and is -16.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.39% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has around 2138 employees, a market worth around $4.82B and $778.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.84. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.60% and -45.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.23M, and float is at 69.34M with Short Float at 5.25%.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Five9 Inc. (FIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alexy Kimberly,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Alexy Kimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $85.35 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11117.0 shares.

Five9 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Burkland Daniel P. (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $79.29 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the FIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Burkland Daniel P. (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 28,623 shares at an average price of $75.09 for $2.15 million. The insider now directly holds 116,616 shares of Five9 Inc. (FIVN).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -21.38% down over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -33.64% lower over the same period. LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is -44.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.