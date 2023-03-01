Things appear to be looking up for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) is 7.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $8.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSTX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.29% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 43.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.69, the stock is -21.08% and -14.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 34.77% off its SMA200. PSTX registered 48.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.51%.

The stock witnessed a -22.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.50%, and is -13.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $503.34M and $151.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 212.64% and -35.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.70%).

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.29M, and float is at 60.34M with Short Float at 4.41%.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Malin Life Sciences Holdings L,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Malin Life Sciences Holdings L bought 2,150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $7.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.84 million shares.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Ostertag Eric (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 142,857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $3.50 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.84 million shares of the PSTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Ostertag Eric (Executive Chairman) disposed off 160,696 shares at an average price of $3.69 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX).

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.67% down over the past 12 months and Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is -61.41% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 0.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.