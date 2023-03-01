Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is -4.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.38 and a high of $99.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSN stock was last observed hovering at around $60.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17%.

Currently trading at $59.24, the stock is -4.39% and -6.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -18.89% off its SMA200. TSN registered -36.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.35%.

The stock witnessed a -9.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.02%, and is -2.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has around 142000 employees, a market worth around $21.46B and $53.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.80 and Fwd P/E is 10.83. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.24% and -40.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Tyson Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 356.00M, and float is at 282.91M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Shane,the company’sGroup President Fresh Meats. SEC filings show that Miller Shane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $64.44 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30921.0 shares.

Tyson Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Miller Shane (Group President Fresh Meats) sold a total of 6,608 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $67.75 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30921.0 shares of the TSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Tu Amy (EVP&Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 3,346 shares at an average price of $90.30 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 51,381 shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading -2.37% down over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is -1.99% lower over the same period. Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is -8.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.