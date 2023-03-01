UNIT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Now

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is -0.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.34 and a high of $14.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNIT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $5.49, the stock is -10.10% and -8.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.04 million and changing -5.83% at the moment leaves the stock -32.49% off its SMA200. UNIT registered -56.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.51%.

The stock witnessed a -15.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.14%, and is -2.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) has around 754 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $1.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.22. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.81% and -61.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Uniti Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.40% this year.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.74M, and float is at 230.72M with Short Float at 7.44%.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) that is trading -0.75% down over the past 12 months and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is -26.35% lower over the same period.