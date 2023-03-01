What should you know before buying stock in TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) is 35.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.48 and a high of $19.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $16.02, the stock is -7.50% and 18.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.41 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 98.04% off its SMA200. TGTX registered 61.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 136.98%.

The stock witnessed a 9.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.53%, and is -1.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 360.34% and -18.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.00%).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.33M, and float is at 133.34M with Short Float at 18.33%.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Echelard Yann,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Echelard Yann bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $10.64 per share for a total of $95760.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

TG Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Charney Laurence N (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $11.10 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the TGTX stock.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) that is trading -5.91% down over the past 12 months and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) that is -81.06% lower over the same period.