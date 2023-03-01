What should you know before buying stock in Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) is 30.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.14 and a high of $58.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The Z stock was last observed hovering at around $41.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.31% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -75.0% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.00, the stock is -5.71% and 3.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 16.25% off its SMA200. Z registered -27.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.31%.

The stock witnessed a -5.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.01%, and is -3.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has around 5724 employees, a market worth around $9.80B and $1.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.09. Distance from 52-week low is 60.66% and -28.77% from its 52-week high.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.90% this year.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.63M, and float is at 151.21M with Short Float at 11.99%.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Zillow Group Inc. (Z) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wacksman Jeremy,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Wacksman Jeremy sold 15,492 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $46.99 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26166.0 shares.

Zillow Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Spaulding Dan (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 6,944 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $47.26 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15979.0 shares of the Z stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Owens Bradley D. (General Counsel) disposed off 1,777 shares at an average price of $46.96 for $83448.0. The insider now directly holds 13,452 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (Z).

Zillow Group Inc. (Z): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -56.92% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 39.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.