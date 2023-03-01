Why Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is -9.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.51 and a high of $91.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.58% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 28.77% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.26, the stock is -8.80% and -14.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.21 million and changing 6.81% at the moment leaves the stock -69.06% off its SMA200. NVAX registered -88.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.69%.

The stock witnessed a -17.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.01%, and is -1.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 1541 employees, a market worth around $809.14M and $1.85B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.81% and -89.82% from its 52-week high.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -222.50% this year.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.98M, and float is at 84.59M with Short Float at 37.89%.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YOUNG JAMES F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that YOUNG JAMES F sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $73.58 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62590.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.67% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -14.98% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 39.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.