Why Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is -9.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.40 and a high of $30.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $14.86, the stock is -10.55% and -13.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.53 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -16.30% off its SMA200. PAAS registered -36.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.48%.

The stock witnessed a -20.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.77%, and is -5.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $3.20B and $1.49B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.44. Profit margin for the company is -22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.90% and -51.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.40%).

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -450.60% this year.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.57M, and float is at 210.13M with Short Float at 13.95%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -12.23% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -28.28% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -46.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.