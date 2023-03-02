A peek at BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO): Who has invested in It?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) is 48.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.98 and a high of $13.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.72% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 24.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.29, the stock is -2.01% and 18.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 18.30% off its SMA200. BBIO registered 44.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.32%.

The stock witnessed a 26.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.38%, and is -7.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.41% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has around 576 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $77.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 126.71% and -13.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.10%).

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Analyst Forecasts

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.94M, and float is at 107.05M with Short Float at 15.27%.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kumar Neil, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Kumar Neil sold 44,798 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $12.70 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.81 million shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that STEPHENSON BRIAN C (Secretary, Treasurer & CFO) sold a total of 17,717 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $12.70 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the BBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Kumar Neil (CEO and President) disposed off 120,000 shares at an average price of $11.01 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 1,372,722 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO).