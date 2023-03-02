A peek at Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY): Who has invested in It?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) is -12.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.81 and a high of $27.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KDNY stock was last observed hovering at around $21.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 23.5% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.95, the stock is -2.11% and -7.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 5.18% at the moment leaves the stock 9.70% off its SMA200. KDNY registered 79.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.99%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.67%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has around 138 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $56.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 94.33% and -16.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.30%).

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.78M, and float is at 62.26M with Short Float at 4.40%.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOBMEIER ERIC, the company’s President, CEO. SEC filings show that DOBMEIER ERIC sold 8,097 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $23.75 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Frohlich Tom (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $23.75 per share for $87869.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the KDNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, King Andrew James (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 2,392 shares at an average price of $23.75 for $56806.0. The insider now directly holds 19,492 shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY).