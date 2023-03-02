A peek at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO): Who has invested in It?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) is 17.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.17 and a high of $12.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.57% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 23.31% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.27, the stock is 2.33% and 10.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 3.28% at the moment leaves the stock 43.10% off its SMA200. DO registered a gain of 66.49% in past 6-months.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.28%, and is 13.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $845.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.33% and -4.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-174.30%).

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.10% this year

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.88M, and float is at 100.28M with Short Float at 4.06%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.