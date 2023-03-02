A peek at Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH): Who has invested in It?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) is 3.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.57 and a high of $35.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPCH stock was last observed hovering at around $30.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62%.

Currently trading at $31.29, the stock is 6.87% and 7.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 2.58% off its SMA200. OPCH registered 21.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.03%.

The stock witnessed a 10.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.80%, and is 8.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has around 5597 employees, a market worth around $5.87B and $3.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.93 and Fwd P/E is 27.69. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.35% and -12.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.93M, and float is at 155.19M with Short Float at 2.19%.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pate R Carter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pate R Carter sold 1,928 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $31.97 per share for a total of $61638.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95530.0 shares.

Option Care Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Pate R Carter (Director) sold a total of 1,923 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $30.65 per share for $58940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97458.0 shares of the OPCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 11,000,000 shares at an average price of $33.01 for $363.11 million. The insider now directly holds 26,247,092 shares of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH).