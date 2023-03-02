A peek at Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Who has invested in It?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is 11.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.83 and a high of $24.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $21.34, the stock is -3.46% and 3.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 3.88% off its SMA200. RDN registered -10.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.48%.

The stock witnessed a -0.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.97%, and is -2.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $3.38B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.88 and Fwd P/E is 6.76. Profit margin for the company is 59.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.65% and -14.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.70% this year

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.51M, and float is at 155.65M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Radian Group Inc. (RDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brummer Derek, the company’s President, Mortgage. SEC filings show that Brummer Derek sold 13,130 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $21.57 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Radian Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Hoffman Edward J (Sr. EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 9,990 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $21.61 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the RDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, McMahon Brien (Sr.EVP/Chief Franchise Officer) disposed off 32,831 shares at an average price of $19.50 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 95,308 shares of Radian Group Inc. (RDN).

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading -5.68% down over the past 12 months and American International Group Inc. (AIG) that is -0.46% lower over the same period. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is 4.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.