A peek at Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Who has invested in It?

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is 27.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.59 and a high of $25.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPH stock was last observed hovering at around $23.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.24% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -48.0% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.68, the stock is 3.80% and 12.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 27.20% off its SMA200. TPH registered 5.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.47%.

The stock witnessed a 11.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.29%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has around 1470 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $4.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.25 and Fwd P/E is 7.64. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.30% and -7.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.30% this year

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.93M, and float is at 99.08M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOORE CONSTANCE B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOORE CONSTANCE B sold 39,589 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $23.15 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60613.0 shares.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that MITCHELL THOMAS J. (President and COO) sold a total of 94,067 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $18.93 per share for $1.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the TPH stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 19.35% up over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is 6.43% higher over the same period. LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is -17.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.