A peek at Zoetis Inc. (ZTS): Who has invested in It?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is 14.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.15 and a high of $201.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZTS stock was last observed hovering at around $167.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $220.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.55% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 9.42% higher than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.57, the stock is 0.21% and 5.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 4.69% off its SMA200. ZTS registered -13.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.14%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.12%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has around 13800 employees, a market worth around $79.13B and $8.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.28 and Fwd P/E is 27.71. Profit margin for the company is 26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.98% and -16.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zoetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 465.56M, and float is at 458.75M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lagano Roxanne, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Lagano Roxanne sold 13,010 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $175.00 per share for a total of $2.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26357.0 shares.

Zoetis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 that Lagano Roxanne (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 and was made at $180.26 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23687.0 shares of the ZTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, PECK KRISTIN C (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 9,689 shares at an average price of $180.00 for $1.74 million. The insider now directly holds 39,743 shares of Zoetis Inc. (ZTS).

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 39.27% up over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is -11.88% lower over the same period.