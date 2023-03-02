AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) is -21.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.40 and a high of $27.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AHCO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.83% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 15.94% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.13, the stock is -28.61% and -26.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing -5.38% at the moment leaves the stock -25.55% off its SMA200. AHCO registered -13.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.73%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -28.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.43%, and is -32.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $2.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.79 and Fwd P/E is 12.68. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.72% and -44.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.60% this year

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.23M, and float is at 88.31M with Short Float at 9.72%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Everest Hill Group Inc., the company’s 9% owner. SEC filings show that Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $20.75 per share for a total of $11.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.81 million shares.

AdaptHealth Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Everest Hill Group Inc. (9.9% owner) sold a total of 44,789 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $21.00 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.35 million shares of the AHCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Everest Hill Group Inc. (9.9% owner) disposed off 55,211 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds 13,389,797 shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO).