AECOM (ACM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is 3.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.74 and a high of $92.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACM stock was last observed hovering at around $86.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.53%.

Currently trading at $87.89, the stock is -1.02% and 1.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 15.89% off its SMA200. ACM registered 20.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.95%.

The stock witnessed a 2.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.55%, and is -0.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

AECOM (ACM) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $12.34B and $13.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.68 and Fwd P/E is 19.93. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.70% and -4.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

AECOM (ACM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.50% this year

AECOM (ACM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.69M, and float is at 137.72M with Short Float at 1.32%.

AECOM (ACM) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at AECOM (ACM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poloni Lara, the company’s PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Poloni Lara sold 6,498 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $83.10 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73351.0 shares.

AECOM disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Battley Todd (CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER) sold a total of 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $83.96 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16295.0 shares of the ACM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Rudd Troy (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 139,308 shares at an average price of $82.51 for $11.49 million. The insider now directly holds 183,237 shares of AECOM (ACM).

AECOM (ACM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 7.79% up over the past 12 months and Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) that is -2.95% lower over the same period.