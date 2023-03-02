Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) is 4.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.21 and a high of $9.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $7.44, the stock is -2.07% and -0.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -1.08% off its SMA200. AIV registered 4.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.50%.

The stock witnessed a 1.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.35%, and is 0.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $197.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.49. Distance from 52-week low is 42.84% and -23.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Analyst Forecasts

Apartment Investment and Management Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.50% this year

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.61M, and float is at 138.83M with Short Float at 5.52%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Leupp Jay P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Leupp Jay P bought 2,145 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $6.31 per share for a total of $13545.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2145.0 shares.