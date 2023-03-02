Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) is 55.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $5.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACHR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $2.90, the stock is 2.98% and 16.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -6.44% off its SMA200. ACHR registered -7.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.77%.

The stock witnessed a 5.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.19%, and is 4.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 79.01% and -44.66% from its 52-week high.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -742.70% this year

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.59M, and float is at 129.86M with Short Float at 9.58%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adcock Brett, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Adcock Brett sold 142,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $2.66 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Adcock Brett (10% Owner) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $2.57 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ACHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, Adcock Brett (10% Owner) disposed off 132,018 shares at an average price of $2.83 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR).