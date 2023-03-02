Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) is 14.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.47 and a high of $31.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BE stock was last observed hovering at around $21.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $21.90, the stock is -6.86% and -2.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 5.62% off its SMA200. BE registered -1.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.92%.

The stock witnessed a -9.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.14%, and is -2.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has around 2530 employees, a market worth around $4.74B and $1.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.69. Profit margin for the company is -25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.93% and -30.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.30%).

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.00% this year

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.34M, and float is at 162.93M with Short Float at 10.32%.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZERVIGON EDDY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ZERVIGON EDDY sold 22,797 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $21.57 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Sridhar KR (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 63,777 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $22.26 per share for $1.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the BE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Moore Sharelynn Faye (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 6,247 shares at an average price of $22.37 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 149,427 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE).