Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is 7.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.23 and a high of $66.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.17% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 7.49% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.78, the stock is 0.66% and 2.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -5.66% off its SMA200. CPE registered -29.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.74%.

The stock witnessed a -4.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.86%, and is 14.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has around 354 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $3.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.03 and Fwd P/E is 3.04. Profit margin for the company is 37.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.38% and -40.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.50%).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 169.30% this year

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.61M, and float is at 60.38M with Short Float at 9.61%.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Faulkenberry Barbara J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Faulkenberry Barbara J bought 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $39.18 per share for a total of $9795.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12288.0 shares.

Callon Petroleum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Kimmeridge Energy Management C (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $56.65 per share for $368.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.2 million shares of the CPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $62.00 for $12.4 million. The insider now directly holds 5,935,002 shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shell plc (SHEL) that is trading 18.23% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 4.91% higher over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 24.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.