DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is -2.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.89 and a high of $134.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DXCM stock was last observed hovering at around $111.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.16% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -0.69% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.76, the stock is -1.14% and -0.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 15.47% off its SMA200. DXCM registered 7.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.84%.

The stock witnessed a 5.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.61%, and is -0.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $43.49B and $2.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 138.28 and Fwd P/E is 76.86. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.58% and -17.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DexCom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.80% this year

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.40M, and float is at 384.65M with Short Float at 3.43%.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at DexCom Inc. (DXCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pacelli Steven Robert, the company’s EVP Managing Director Dexcom V. SEC filings show that Pacelli Steven Robert sold 412 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $111.64 per share for a total of $45996.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

DexCom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Sylvain Jereme M (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $114.54 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64837.0 shares of the DXCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, SAYER KEVIN R (President CEO and Chairman of) disposed off 56,844 shares at an average price of $106.15 for $6.03 million. The insider now directly holds 369,801 shares of DexCom Inc. (DXCM).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -16.41% down over the past 12 months and Insulet Corporation (PODD) that is 6.72% higher over the same period. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is -44.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.