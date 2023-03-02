Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Volatility At 3.38%, Should You Add A Position?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) is 15.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.20 and a high of $12.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ECVT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $10.20, the stock is -4.09% and 2.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 5.73% off its SMA200. ECVT registered -6.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.15%.

The stock witnessed a -2.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.33%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has around 883 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $807.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.70 and Fwd P/E is 10.30. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.39% and -15.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Analyst Forecasts

Ecovyst Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.70% this year

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.62M, and float is at 91.91M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ginns Jonny, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ginns Jonny bought 40,402 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $9.09 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Ecovyst Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that CCMP Capital, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 20,125,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $7.88 per share for $158.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93947.0 shares of the ECVT stock.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) that is trading 22.26% up over the past 12 months. NL Industries Inc. (NL) is 16.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.