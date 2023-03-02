Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is -1.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $21.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $14.50, the stock is -9.23% and -5.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -2.95% at the moment leaves the stock 1.36% off its SMA200. FRSH registered -20.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.57%.

The stock witnessed a -10.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.54%, and is -5.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $498.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 223.08. Distance from 52-week low is 37.96% and -31.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.70% this year

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.70M, and float is at 31.52M with Short Float at 31.64%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC bought 7,124 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $15.84 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.51 million shares.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 72,440 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $15.93 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.51 million shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Mathrubootham Rathnagirish (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 285,783 shares at an average price of $15.98 for $4.57 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).