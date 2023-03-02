FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) is 7.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $6.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTCI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $2.89, the stock is 2.43% and 5.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -5.86% at the moment leaves the stock -13.70% off its SMA200. FTCI registered -38.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.56%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.45%, and is 6.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.98% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has around 223 employees, a market worth around $311.77M and $198.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.36% and -57.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.30%).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Analyst Forecasts

FTC Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -435.30% this year

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.17M, and float is at 43.98M with Short Float at 11.77%.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 88 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARC Family Trust, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARC Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $2.77 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.15 million shares.

FTC Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that ARC Family Trust (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $2.74 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.25 million shares of the FTCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, ARC Family Trust (10% Owner) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $2.71 for $81300.0. The insider now directly holds 15,353,357 shares of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flex Ltd. (FLEX) that is trading 38.08% up over the past 12 months and Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) that is 62.81% higher over the same period.