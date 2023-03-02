Here are the top Institutional holders of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) shares

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) is -31.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.74 and a high of $19.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALHC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.91% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.54% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 19.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.03, the stock is -26.58% and -29.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -19.22% at the moment leaves the stock -35.99% off its SMA200. ALHC registered -4.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.52%.

The stock witnessed a -32.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.03%, and is -20.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) has around 847 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $1.37B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.75% and -58.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.00%).

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -827.70% this year

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.12M, and float is at 172.82M with Short Float at 1.93%.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kumar Dinesh M., the company’s Chief Med & Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Kumar Dinesh M. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $12.19 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Kumar Dinesh M. (Chief Med & Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $13.01 per share for $14633.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.12 million shares of the ALHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, KAO JOHN E (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $13.01 for $14310.0. The insider now directly holds 2,723,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC).

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading 3.80% up over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is -17.08% lower over the same period. Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) is -10.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.