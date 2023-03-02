Here are the top Institutional holders of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) is 23.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.32 and a high of $70.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APLS stock was last observed hovering at around $65.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48%.

Currently trading at $64.00, the stock is 12.44% and 19.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 19.76% off its SMA200. APLS registered 50.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.15%.

The stock witnessed a 21.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.38%, and is -2.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has around 767 employees, a market worth around $7.15B and $75.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 92.08% and -9.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.40%).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 30.50% this year

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.63M, and float is at 93.52M with Short Float at 9.68%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eisele Jeffrey, the company’s Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Eisele Jeffrey sold 1,646 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $68.76 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53883.0 shares.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Lewis Karen (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 1,104 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $68.76 per share for $75911.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41430.0 shares of the APLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Machiels Alec (Director) disposed off 1,250 shares at an average price of $52.38 for $65475.0. The insider now directly holds 267,641 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS): Who are the competitors?

McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 27.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.