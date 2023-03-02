Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) is 30.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $4.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEVA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.78, the stock is 0.68% and 11.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -26.04% off its SMA200. AEVA registered -57.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.98%.

The stock witnessed a 10.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.46%, and is 5.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.89% over the week and 9.09% over the month.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has around 227 employees, a market worth around $400.66M and $6.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.14% and -62.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Analyst Forecasts

Aeva Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -319.40% this year

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.89M, and float is at 125.01M with Short Float at 5.14%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dardashti Soroush Salehian, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Dardashti Soroush Salehian sold 35,851 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $2.02 per share for a total of $72283.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23.82 million shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Dardashti Soroush Salehian (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 52,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $2.01 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.86 million shares of the AEVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Dardashti Soroush Salehian (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 362,849 shares at an average price of $2.04 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 23,912,491 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA).