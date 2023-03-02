Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is 19.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.10 and a high of $72.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BYD stock was last observed hovering at around $65.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $65.09, the stock is 0.07% and 7.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 15.71% off its SMA200. BYD registered -8.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.44%.

The stock witnessed a 7.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.60%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has around 15114 employees, a market worth around $6.93B and $3.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.08 and Fwd P/E is 10.42. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.19% and -9.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Analyst Forecasts

Boyd Gaming Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 442.60% this year

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.74M, and float is at 74.50M with Short Float at 5.78%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH KEITH, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that SMITH KEITH sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $65.04 per share for a total of $4.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.22 million shares.

Boyd Gaming Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that SMITH KEITH (President and CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $64.05 per share for $1.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.3 million shares of the BYD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, BOYD WILLIAM S (Co-Executive Chair) disposed off 73,000 shares at an average price of $67.11 for $4.9 million. The insider now directly holds 14,097,372 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 36.65% up over the past 12 months. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is 0.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.