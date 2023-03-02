Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is -12.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $224.22 and a high of $340.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CI stock was last observed hovering at around $292.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.35% off its average median price target of $355.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $385.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 6.55% higher than the price target low of $309.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $288.75, the stock is -2.82% and -6.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -1.46% off its SMA200. CI registered 21.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.54%.

The stock witnessed a -6.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.63%, and is -2.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

The Cigna Group (CI) has around 71300 employees, a market worth around $86.51B and $180.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.79 and Fwd P/E is 10.22. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.78% and -15.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

The Cigna Group (CI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Cigna Group (CI) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Cigna Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.40% this year

The Cigna Group (CI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 300.88M, and float is at 293.81M with Short Float at 0.79%.

The Cigna Group (CI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at The Cigna Group (CI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cordani David, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Cordani David sold 20,148 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $294.06 per share for a total of $5.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

The Cigna Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Jones Nicole S (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 5,404 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $294.06 per share for $1.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39697.0 shares of the CI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Neville Everett (EVP, Solutions & Corp Devt.) disposed off 1,772 shares at an average price of $294.06 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 9,558 shares of The Cigna Group (CI).

The Cigna Group (CI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -0.14% down over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is -20.43% lower over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is 3.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.