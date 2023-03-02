New Big Money Means Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) is -14.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.31 and a high of $122.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CELH stock was last observed hovering at around $90.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.02%.

Currently trading at $88.78, the stock is -6.33% and -11.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing -2.22% at the moment leaves the stock -1.98% off its SMA200. CELH registered 38.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.43%.

The stock witnessed a -9.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.66%, and is -0.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $6.75B and $579.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 76.21. Profit margin for the company is -30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.74% and -27.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.70% this year

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.80M, and float is at 40.47M with Short Float at 22.45%.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milmoe William H., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Milmoe William H. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $107.30 per share for a total of $3.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64415.0 shares.

Celsius Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Castaldo Nicholas (Director) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $101.03 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81626.0 shares of the CELH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, DESANTIS CARL (10% Owner) disposed off 35,184 shares at an average price of $90.39 for $3.18 million. The insider now directly holds 710,000 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) that is 7.05% higher over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is 11.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.