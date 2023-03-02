New Gold Inc. (NGD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) is -2.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $1.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.92% off the consensus price target high of $1.86 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.56% lower than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is -5.57% and -9.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing 3.99% at the moment leaves the stock -4.29% off its SMA200. NGD registered -45.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.12%.

The stock witnessed a -17.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.75%, and is 7.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has around 1566 employees, a market worth around $858.98M and $604.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.85. Distance from 52-week low is 55.68% and -52.20% from its 52-week high.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 150.00% this year

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 683.10M, and float is at 680.19M with Short Float at 0.75%.

New Gold Inc. (NGD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading -26.68% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -7.08% lower over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -26.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.