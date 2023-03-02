Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Volatility At 4.91%, Should You Add A Position?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is 4.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.45 and a high of $39.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOG stock was last observed hovering at around $31.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12%.

Currently trading at $32.16, the stock is -1.13% and 1.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 3.52% off its SMA200. NOG registered 28.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.47%.

The stock witnessed a -3.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.35%, and is 5.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $1.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.92 and Fwd P/E is 3.08. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.93% and -17.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.40% this year

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.59M, and float is at 59.16M with Short Float at 16.13%.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rowling Robert B., the company’s Former 10% Owners. SEC filings show that Rowling Robert B. sold 196,830 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $38.18 per share for a total of $7.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.8 million shares.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Akradi Bahram (Director) sold a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $38.31 per share for $2.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.7 million shares of the NOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Rowling Robert B. (Former 10% Owners) disposed off 9,132 shares at an average price of $38.38 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 7,994 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) that is trading 8.23% up over the past 12 months and Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) that is 52.56% higher over the same period.