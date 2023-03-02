Nucor Corporation (NUE) Volatility At 2.65%, Should You Add A Position?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is 29.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.12 and a high of $187.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NUE stock was last observed hovering at around $167.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.3% off its average median price target of $144.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.14% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -52.45% lower than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $170.74, the stock is 1.64% and 10.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 26.76% off its SMA200. NUE registered 29.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.34%.

The stock witnessed a 2.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.73%, and is 4.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) has around 28800 employees, a market worth around $44.01B and $43.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.10 and Fwd P/E is 15.19. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.53% and -9.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.40%).

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Analyst Forecasts

Nucor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 879.50% this year

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.10M, and float is at 255.14M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Nucor Corporation (NUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Utermark D. Chad, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Utermark D. Chad sold 45,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $177.13 per share for a total of $8.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Nucor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that QUERY KENNETH REX (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,962 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $177.99 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74138.0 shares of the NUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Hanners Noah C (Executive Vice President) disposed off 4,900 shares at an average price of $176.63 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 12,504 shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE).