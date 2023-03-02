Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Volatility At 1.85%, Should You Add A Position?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is 0.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.46 and a high of $122.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $100.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.84% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -17.59% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.95, the stock is -1.94% and -0.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 0.57% off its SMA200. PRU registered -10.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.01%.

The stock witnessed a -3.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.31%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 39854 employees, a market worth around $36.39B and $60.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.71. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.96% and -18.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.10% this year

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.80M, and float is at 365.52M with Short Float at 2.04%.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULLIVAN ANDREW F, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN ANDREW F sold 11,405 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $100.95 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12300.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $103.55 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16198.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, KAPPLER ANN M (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 3,609 shares at an average price of $108.62 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 9,779 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading 4.43% up over the past 12 months and Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) that is 49.51% higher over the same period. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -53.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.