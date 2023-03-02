Titan International Inc. (TWI) Volatility At 9.43%, Should You Add A Position?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is -15.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.81 and a high of $19.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.32% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 41.32% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.91, the stock is -16.51% and -17.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 4.03% at the moment leaves the stock -14.74% off its SMA200. TWI registered 15.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.82%.

The stock witnessed a -20.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.94%, and is -14.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.43% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $831.27M and $2.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.05 and Fwd P/E is 5.52. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.43% and -34.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan International Inc. (TWI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.70% this year

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.80M, and float is at 58.91M with Short Float at 3.08%.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Titan International Inc. (TWI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TROYANOVICH MICHAEL G, the company’s Secretary and General Counsel. SEC filings show that TROYANOVICH MICHAEL G sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $15.10 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Titan International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that TAYLOR MAURICE M JR (Director) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $15.44 per share for $3.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the TWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Eheli Anthony (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,691 shares at an average price of $15.19 for $40880.0. The insider now directly holds 27,563 shares of Titan International Inc. (TWI).

Titan International Inc. (TWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) that is 1.50% higher over the past 12 months. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is 32.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.