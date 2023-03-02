Which institution holds the most shares in 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is 50.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.02 and a high of $20.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DDD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32%.

Currently trading at $11.11, the stock is 1.11% and 16.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.76 million and changing 13.48% at the moment leaves the stock 13.81% off its SMA200. DDD registered -37.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.28%.

The stock witnessed a 7.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.69%, and is 3.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.20% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has around 1721 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $556.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.26% and -45.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 300.40% this year

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.99M, and float is at 127.93M with Short Float at 8.26%.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Andrew Martin, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Johnson Andrew Martin sold 7,787 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $9.39 per share for a total of $73120.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

3D Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that GRAVES JEFFREY A (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $9.50 per share for $95000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the DDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, GRAVES JEFFREY A (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.70 for $97000.0. The insider now directly holds 559,181 shares of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -16.01% down over the past 12 months and Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) that is -11.47% lower over the same period. 3M Company (MMM) is -25.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.