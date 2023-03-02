Which institution holds the most shares in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is 10.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.91 and a high of $13.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -35.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.54, the stock is 4.48% and 7.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 22.49% off its SMA200. FOLD registered 66.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.19%.

The stock witnessed a 6.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.43%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $323.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.10% and -0.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.90%).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.22M, and float is at 251.96M with Short Float at 7.17%.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crowley John F, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Crowley John F sold 6,044 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $12.94 per share for a total of $78217.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Crowley John F (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 147,316 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $13.11 per share for $1.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the FOLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Campbell Bradley L (President & CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $12.98 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 845,129 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 29.00% up over the past 12 months and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) that is 38.77% higher over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 29.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.