Which institution holds the most shares in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) is -24.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $0.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 91.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -7.47% and -16.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing -16.97% at the moment leaves the stock -15.81% off its SMA200. CBIO registered 133.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.97%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.59%, and is 2.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.06% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $9.35M and $3.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.66. Distance from 52-week low is 332.82% and -38.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-213.90%).

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.10% this year

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.48M, and float is at 27.91M with Short Float at 0.95%.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 7.11% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -7.29% lower over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 5.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.