Which institution holds the most shares in Crocs Inc. (CROX)

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is 14.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.08 and a high of $143.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CROX stock was last observed hovering at around $121.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.74% off its average median price target of $153.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.73% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.47% lower than the price target low of $118.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.45, the stock is 1.72% and 6.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 50.29% off its SMA200. CROX registered 48.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.24%.

The stock witnessed a 5.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.62%, and is -0.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has around 6680 employees, a market worth around $7.88B and $3.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.32 and Fwd P/E is 9.65. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.07% and -13.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crocs Inc. (CROX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crocs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.75M, and float is at 60.06M with Short Float at 10.71%.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Crocs Inc. (CROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rees Andrew, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Rees Andrew sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $130.77 per share for a total of $2.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Crocs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Poole Michelle (President) sold a total of 11,055 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $130.61 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Bickley Ian (Director) disposed off 5,516 shares at an average price of $133.92 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 45,959 shares of Crocs Inc. (CROX).

Crocs Inc. (CROX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading -1.44% down over the past 12 months and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) that is 43.98% higher over the same period. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is 23.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.