Which institution holds the most shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is 16.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.12 and a high of $30.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AZEK stock was last observed hovering at around $24.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $23.74, the stock is -6.54% and 1.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 19.17% off its SMA200. AZEK registered -19.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.02%.

The stock witnessed a 1.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.36%, and is -1.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has around 2182 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 115.80 and Fwd P/E is 26.50. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.01% and -21.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.88M, and float is at 146.47M with Short Float at 4.00%.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ares Corporate Opportunities F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ares Corporate Opportunities F sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $26.06 per share for a total of $124.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.33 million shares.

The AZEK Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN (Director) sold a total of 4,770,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $26.06 per share for $124.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.33 million shares of the AZEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Hendrickson Gary E (Director) acquired 27,145 shares at an average price of $18.47 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 212,725 shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK).

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trex Company Inc. (TREX) that is trading -45.12% down over the past 12 months and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) that is -18.28% lower over the same period. Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is 15.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.