Which institution holds the most shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is 2.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.17 and a high of $79.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIG stock was last observed hovering at around $78.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $86.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.44% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -10.77% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.54, the stock is 0.72% and 1.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 10.64% off its SMA200. HIG registered 11.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.97%.

The stock witnessed a 1.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.30%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has around 18100 employees, a market worth around $24.19B and $22.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.22 and Fwd P/E is 8.04. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.88% and -2.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.60% this year

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.10M, and float is at 313.81M with Short Float at 0.95%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOOKER ADIN M, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that TOOKER ADIN M sold 3,920 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $77.41 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25820.0 shares.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Paiano Robert W (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 14,542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $77.38 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46629.0 shares of the HIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, FISHER MICHAEL R (EVP) disposed off 4,916 shares at an average price of $75.69 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 5,287 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is trading -8.51% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -23.13% lower over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is -0.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.