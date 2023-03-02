Which Institutions Own Shares In Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is 32.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.89 and a high of $28.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLMN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $26.59, the stock is 3.49% and 12.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 25.43% off its SMA200. BLMN registered 8.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.90%.

The stock witnessed a 12.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.18%, and is -5.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has around 87000 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $4.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.67 and Fwd P/E is 8.63. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.34% and -6.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Analyst Forecasts

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.30% this year

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.94M, and float is at 84.55M with Short Float at 10.86%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH ELIZABETH A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMITH ELIZABETH A sold 64,295 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $27.89 per share for a total of $1.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that GAINOR JOHN P JR (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $27.18 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16500.0 shares of the BLMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, SMITH ELIZABETH A (Director) disposed off 203,032 shares at an average price of $22.93 for $4.66 million. The insider now directly holds 243,594 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN).

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is trading -23.86% down over the past 12 months and Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is -12.07% lower over the same period. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is -8.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.