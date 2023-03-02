Which Institutions Own Shares In Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is 19.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.32 and a high of $202.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDNS stock was last observed hovering at around $192.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51%.

Currently trading at $191.43, the stock is 0.34% and 8.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 15.22% off its SMA200. CDNS registered 26.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.49%.

The stock witnessed a 5.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.05%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $53.03B and $3.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.01 and Fwd P/E is 34.43. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.68% and -5.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.10%).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 272.94M, and float is at 271.50M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZAMAN ANEEL, the company’s Sr. Vice President. SEC filings show that ZAMAN ANEEL sold 1,553 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $193.26 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86053.0 shares.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that DEVGAN ANIRUDH (President and CEO) sold a total of 1,525 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $193.26 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CDNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, ZAMAN ANEEL (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 1,801 shares at an average price of $195.35 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 88,444 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is trading -15.19% down over the past 12 months and Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is 15.57% higher over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -5.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.