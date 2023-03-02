Which Institutions Own Shares In Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) is 33.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.43 and a high of $19.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CUK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -41.03% lower than the price target low of $6.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.59, the stock is -7.04% and 4.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 6.96% off its SMA200. CUK registered -48.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.98%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.76%, and is -4.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $13.54B and $12.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.57. Profit margin for the company is -50.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.61% and -50.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.18B, and float is at 144.02M with Short Float at 3.41%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bernstein David, the company’s CFO & CAO. SEC filings show that Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $11.08 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $11.76 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the CUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, PARKER SIR JOHN (Director) disposed off 7,048 shares at an average price of $17.81 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -0.41% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -47.91% lower over the same period. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -22.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.