Which Institutions Own Shares In FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI)?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) is 46.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.29 and a high of $26.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTAI stock was last observed hovering at around $25.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $25.07, the stock is 4.19% and 16.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 39.18% off its SMA200. FTAI registered 24.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.34%.

The stock witnessed a 12.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.77%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $2.33B and $708.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.06. Profit margin for the company is -65.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.44% and -6.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.38M, and float is at 98.48M with Short Float at 6.91%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Adams Joseph P. Jr., the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Adams Joseph P. Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.