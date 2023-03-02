Which Institutions Own Shares In Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) is 2.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.69 and a high of $60.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAP stock was last observed hovering at around $53.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.99% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.52% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.05, the stock is 0.68% and 2.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 0.62% off its SMA200. TAP registered 1.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.30%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.42%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $10.72B and $10.70B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.22. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.63% and -11.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Analyst Forecasts

Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.50% this year

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.60M, and float is at 166.08M with Short Float at 5.43%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Winnefeld James A Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $53.45 per share for a total of $10690.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13226.0 shares.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) that is 1.89% higher over the past 12 months.