Which Institutions Own Shares In OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)?

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is -11.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.28 and a high of $42.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGE stock was last observed hovering at around $35.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58%.

Currently trading at $35.14, the stock is -8.08% and -9.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -9.98% off its SMA200. OGE registered -6.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.47%.

The stock witnessed a -9.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.60%, and is -6.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has around 2237 employees, a market worth around $7.08B and $3.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.54 and Fwd P/E is 16.37. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.59% and -18.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Analyst Forecasts

OGE Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.20M, and float is at 199.69M with Short Float at 2.12%.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RAINBOLT DAVID E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAINBOLT DAVID E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $36.65 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

OGE Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that McQuistion Cristina F (VP- Corp. Resp./Stewardship) sold a total of 3,067 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $38.23 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22485.0 shares of the OGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Horn Patricia D (VP-Governance & Corp Sec) disposed off 4,015 shares at an average price of $39.95 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 27,875 shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading -3.78% down over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -31.17% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is -4.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.