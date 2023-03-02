Who are the Institutional Holders in Arconic Corporation (ARNC)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) is 27.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.33 and a high of $31.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARNC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.79% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -28.71% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.03, the stock is 14.52% and 18.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 11.80% off its SMA200. ARNC registered -11.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.93%.

The stock witnessed a 17.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.85%, and is 17.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.98% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) has around 11550 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $8.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.36. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.52% and -13.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arconic Corporation (ARNC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arconic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.80% this year

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.20M, and float is at 98.41M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Arconic Corporation (ARNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Austen William F., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Austen William F. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $19.84 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Arconic Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Perreiah Diana B. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 4,015 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $27.40 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ARNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Miller Melissa M (EVP and CHRO) disposed off 31,122 shares at an average price of $28.28 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 66,926 shares of Arconic Corporation (ARNC).