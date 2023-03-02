Who are the Institutional Holders in Flywire Corporation (FLYW)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) is 5.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.56 and a high of $32.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLYW stock was last observed hovering at around $24.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01%.

Currently trading at $25.74, the stock is -0.97% and 3.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing 4.08% at the moment leaves the stock 14.09% off its SMA200. FLYW registered -4.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.51%.

The stock witnessed a -1.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.56%, and is 5.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has around 665 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $267.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.79% and -21.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -260.50% this year

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.93M, and float is at 97.22M with Short Float at 2.88%.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Insider Activity

A total of 183 insider transactions have happened at Flywire Corporation (FLYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 107 and purchases happening 76 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Riese Phillip John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Riese Phillip John sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $24.47 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16354.0 shares.

Flywire Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Butterfield Peter (General Counsel and CCO) sold a total of 7,862 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $24.08 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68458.0 shares of the FLYW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Ellis Michael G (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $26.23 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 105,246 shares of Flywire Corporation (FLYW).

Flywire Corporation (FLYW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is trading -16.27% down over the past 12 months. Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) is -14.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.